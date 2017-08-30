** West Virginia EMS officials in Charleston calling for body armor for paramedics following Tuesday ambulance shooting

** Ontario Court of Appeal turns down man’s bid to overturn conviction for murdering paramedic wife

UNITED STATES NEWS

** West Virginia EMS officials in Charleston are now calling for body armor for paramedics, after a Tuesday incident in which a gunman fired on a city ambulance. That is the word from WCHS (August 30) which quoted Fire Department spokesman Lt. David Hodges as saying flak jackets for EMS are now a priority. According to the news site, no one was injured in the 3 a.m. shooting. The call for body armor is just the latest protective measure the department is looking into. New recruits are already being trained in both self defence and in how to safely enter buildings where weapons may be on site.

CANADA NEWS

** The convicted murderer of an Ontario paramedic from Arthur has failed in his bid to appeal his sentence. Guelph Today (Tony Saxon/August 29) said the Ontario Court of Appeal upheld the first degree murder conviction of Terry Tremble. Tremble bludgeoned his wife, Guelph-Wellington paramedic Adrienne Roberts, 33, to death at their home on October 6, 2010. He was sentenced in 2013 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years. Tremble’s attorney based the appeal on the judge refusing to consider whether a third party could have committed the murder. The theory is based on the fact that two other unsolved homicides were committed within 30 miles and two months of the Roberts murder. The Court of Appeal countered by saying Tremble’s actions were planned and deliberate. Tremble and Roberts, who had been married for just over a year at the time of her death, were in the process of getting a divorce.