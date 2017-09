** Maine paramedics fundraising to buy flak jackets to protect themselves on calls

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Maine paramedics and firefighters in Old Orchard Beach are having to fundraise to pay for body armor needed to protect themselves on domestic violence or drug overdose calls. That is the word from WMTW (August 31) which said the area fire department is attempting to accumulate $10,000 towards their goal. According to the news station, flak jackets cost around $1,000 per vest.