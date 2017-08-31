September 4, 2017
Vancouver, BC – BC’s helicopter air ambulances to be equipped with night vision technology

Westminster, California – Police chase patient who allegedly stole ambulance, threatened EMT

San Antonio, Texas – Police officer shoots suspect in ambulance bay at medical center

San Antonio, Texas – SA first responders step up to help Harvey victims

Scotland, UK – Boy injured in crash waited 75 minutes before ambulance arrived

Cairns, Australia – New technology hands traffic light power to paramedics

Durban, South Africa – Paramedics injured as taxi ploughs into accident scene

