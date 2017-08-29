by In

Toronto, Ontario – Ornge air ambulance’s mistakes led to deaths of four in flight of total darkness, court told

Charleston, West Virginia – Ambulance hit by gunfire

Easton, Pennsylvania – Drunk driver kicked EMT in neck, cops say

Reisterstown, Maryland – Emergency resources ready to deploy to Texas

Rapid City, South Dakota – Ambulance involved in collision; paramedic sent to hospital

Scotland, UK – Scottish ambulance staff to get pay increase

Johannesburg, South Africa – Emergency services workers threaten shutdown over excessive hours