by

by In

Ottawa, Ontario – Ottawa paramedics changing how rural bases are staffed

Atlanta, Georgia – EMTs, paramedics load up ambulances and head to Texas

Chrisman, Illinois – Central Illinois paramedics help hurricane victims

Boston, Massachusetts – Marathon bombings EMS captain who was hailed for service dies

Mitchell, South Dakota – Ambulance services struggle to hire staff

Teeside, UK – More than 40 homes flagged as dangerous

Victoria, Australia – Victorians show their gratitude on Thank A Paramedic Day