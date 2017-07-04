** UK man charged after attacking paramedic, bystander

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** An Elkesley man has been charged with assault x 2 after attacking a paramedic attempting to treat an inebriated woman Monday. ITV News (July 4) said Michael Lowe, 28, allegedly attacked the medic as well as another man outside a Nottinghamshire pub. According to the news service, both the practitioner and a bystander suffered minor facial injuries in the fracas which took place in the early morning hours. The man has also been tagged with failure to provide a sample for a Class A drug test. He is expected to make his first appearance in court July 20th.

CANADA NEWS

** A man convicted of killing a US Delta Force medic in Afghanistan in 2002 will now apparently receive $10.5 million from the Canadian government, as well as an apology for his 10 year incarceration for the crime. That is the word from the Associated Press (July 4) which said Omar Khadr, 31, will receive the money as per a wrongful imprisonment lawsuit. The suit contends the Canadian government failed to protect its own citizen from mistreatment at the hands of the US at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. According to the news service, Khadr claims he was an unwitting participant in the firefight that killed US Army Sgt. First Class Christopher Speer. He says he was forced to participate by his now deceased father Ahmed Said Khadr. Speer’s widow, meanwhile, filed a wrongful death and injury lawsuit against Khadr in 2014 in the US. A judge in the case awarded her and another soldier $134.2 million in damages the following year. There is no word on whether that judgement will impact the amount of money Khadr receives from Canada.