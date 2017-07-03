** UK vandals target 4 ambulances; units out of service for 2 days for extensive repairs

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** East Midlands ambulance bosses are shaking their heads after being handed an 85,000 pound bill to repair four ambulances damaged by vandals. The Metro (Jens Mills/July 2) said the vehicles had their windows smashed and their defibrillators stolen. According to the newspaper, the rigs were hit June 30th while parked outside the EMS station in Leicester. A spokesman for the service said the ambulances were out of commission for two days as a result of the incident. Mark Gregory said the unexpected repair bill and the need to purchase new defibrillators has strained the service’s finances.