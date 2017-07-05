** Ontario man in Hamilton apparently tries to steal ambulance, but takes taxi instead

** Chicago medics in Illinois kept hopping as shootings for July 4th holiday top 100

** Ontario police in Hamilton have charged a man with robbery after he first tried to get into an ambulance, but stole a taxi instead. That is the word from the CBC (July 5) which said the bizarre Wednesday morning incident played out around 7 a.m. while medics were stopped at an intersection. After practitioners rebuffed the man, he then turned to a taxi driver, told him to get out of the cab, and took the vehicle. Police said no violence was used and no threats were made in either case. The motive for the man’s actions remains unclear. Along with the above mentioned charge, the suspect has been tagged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and failing to comply with probation. There is no word on any upcoming court dates.

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Illinois paramedics in Chicago were kept hopping over the July 4th long weekend, with 101 people being shot in the city. The Chicago Tribune (Peter Nickeas/Elvia Malagon/Elyssa Cherney/July 5) said the holiday was the most violent July 4th seen in the past five years. According to the newspaper, the shootings occurred between Friday and Wednesday. Fifteen people died. The youngest person shot was just 13-years-old.