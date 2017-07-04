New York, New York – Flesh eating bug eats softball sized chunk out of paramedic’s leg
Madison, Wisconsin – Paramedics use braille to help a man who fell in his home
Ruskin, Florida – Tampa Bay paramedic charged with domestic battery
Cleveland, Ohio – EMS captain files lawsuit over appointment of commissioner
Stowe, Vermont – City using laughing gas to ease pain on ambulances; hoping to help stop opioid crisis
Hillsborough, UK – Ambulance service should be charged over Hillsborough, says ex-paramedic
Queensland, Australia – Program gets more indigenous paramedics on the streets