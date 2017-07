by In

Winnipeg, Manitoba – New health organization will centralize ambulance services, take over HSC operations

Virginia Beach, Virginia – Ambulance catches fire at hospital

Starkville, Mississippi – New law will allow firefighters, EMTs, and law enforcement officers to administer Narcan

Memphis, Tennessee – Fire department starting new initiative to train existing EMTs, paramedics to work for them

West Midlands, UK – Almost 800 patients left waiting in ambulances

London, UK – Significant progress made by London Ambulance

Victoria, Australia – Ambulance Victoria response time overhaul saves dozens of lives