** Iowa pharmacy student arrested after attacking paramedic

** California paramedic/firefighter charged with sexual battery of female seizure patient

** Iowa police in Iowa City arrested a pharmacy student Saturday after he allegedly attacked a paramedic trying to help him. KWWL (Kristin Rogers/June 5) said Garrett Beck, 22, has been charged with public intoxication and bodily assault on persons in certain occupations. According to the news service, EMS was hailed to the University of Iowa campus around 3 a.m. to assist a ;assed out student who had vomited and wet himself. Once inside the EMS unit, Beck allegedly punched the attending medic in the chest. Beck was subsequently transported to hospital. There is no word on his condition or whether or not the medic involved suffered any injuries.

** A Sacramento, California paramedic/firefighter has been charged with misdemeanor sexual battery for allegedly inappropriately touching a 19-year-old woman in his care. KCRA (June 6) said Jared Evans, 32, turned himself in to police Monday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. According to the news site, the tag relates to an April 1st EMS transport of a seizure patient. Police say a prehospital intern witnessed Evans go under the woman’s shirt to touch her bare breast. The intern said the woman was unconscious at the time. Police began investigating the allegation on April 18th, two days after the intern alerted authorities. The woman told police she was unable to move during the assault but she was aware of everything going on. Evans, who was placed on administrative leave on April 21st, has denied any wrongdoing. His next court appearance is set for September 26th.