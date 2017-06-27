** Massachusetts police arrest EMT on weapons charges

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Massachusetts medic from Duxbury has been arrested for harboring an illegal weapons cache. That is the word from The Easton Courier (Nancy Doniger/June 27) which said Christopher Barlow, 20, has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm, impersonating a police officer, and possession or control of an incendiary device or material. According to the newspaper, Barlow was taken into custody Monday. He was arraigned yesterday and is being held pending the posting of a $250,000 bail. At the time of his arrest, Barlow was enrolled at Sacred Heart University. He is the college’s first live-in volunteer EMT and was apparently hoping to eventually become an ER doctor. There is no word on his next court date.