UNITED STATES NEWS



** A Michigan paramedic from Columbiaville has been charged with drug possession after she allegedly stole morphine and replaced it with water. That is the word from The County Press (Phil Foley/June 11) which said Jessica Crespo, 45, was arraigned June 1st and remains out of jail on bond. According to the newspaper, Crespo surrendered to the court after a bench warrant was issued. Police began looking into Crespo’s actions on March 8th after hospital ER staff at McLaren Lapeer Region noticed some of the drug was missing from an EMS kit. Crespo, who has worked for Lapeer County EMS since August 2016, was fired after she was arrested. If convicted on the charges, Crespo could face up to four years in jail and/or $25,000 in fines. Crespo’s next court date is June 16th.

** President Trump will award the Medal of Honor to a former Vietnam era US Army Medic. The Associated Press (June 13) said the commendation for South Haven, Michigan resident James McCloughan, 71, will be the first honor handed out by Trump. The medal recognizes McCloughan’s efforts during the 1969 Battle of Nui Yon Hill in which he saved the lives of ten fellow soldiers. McCloughan rescued the men while under fire. At one point, a rocket propelled grenade was hurled at him. The recommendation for McCloughan’s medal was made last year, despite the rule stating the award should be given within five years of the recipient’s heroic actions. Congress gave a special waiver to the time limit in the McCloughan case.