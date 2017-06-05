** Pair of South African paramedics robbed by thieves brandishing toy gun

** Chicago paramedic who took his own life remembered as dedicated father, medic, and sports coach

SOUTH AFRICA NEWS

** Manenberg police in Western Cape arrested five men yesterday who allegedly robbed a pair of paramedics while brandishing a toy gun Monday. That is the word from The Times (January 5) which said the 12:30 a.m. incident occurred as practitioners were attempting to treat a heart attack patient. According to the newspaper, the five men in custody are between the ages of 20-27. A sixth man remains at large. The incident is just one in a spate of attacks in recent months. A spokesman for the Western Cape Department of Health said such robberies are the reason why red zones have been declared. Red zones are areas in which paramedics can only respond to calls with police escorts.

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Tributes continue to pour in for a Chicago paramedic who took his own life last week. The Chicago Tribune (William Lee/June 2) said Robert Spoon, 28, is being remembered as a dedicated father, medic, and volunteer coach committed to using sports to enrich young people’s lives. Spoon, who had been with the Chicago Fire Department for 2 ½ years at the time of his death, was found dead Thursday from a self inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Firefighters discovered his body in the basement of his home after the structure burned down. He leaves a 2-year-old son behind. Funeral services are pending.