** North Carolina man arrested after assaulting female paramedic

UNITED STATES NEWS

** North Carolina police in Charlotte arrested an overdose patient Sunday for assaulting a female paramedic trying to help him. WCNC (Alex Shabad/June 12) said John Kristler has been charged with felony assault with injury to emergency personnel. According to the news site, Kristler scratched the medic’s neck and squeezed her arm just after midnight. Following the incident, the medic was treated and released from hospital. She has since returned to work. The attack is just one in a long line against city public safety responders. Since June of last year, 12 prehospital providers have been assaulted on the job.