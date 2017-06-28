** South African medic gunned down outside hospital

** Alabama paramedic killed after being dragged by truck

SOUTH AFRICA NEWS



** A Durban paramedic is dead after being shot and killed near a hospital Friday night. That is the word from ENews Channel Africa (June 28) which said Sibusiso Mthethwa, 36, was near the gate of Edendale Hospital when the shots rang out. According to the newspaper, police do not have any leads on who the shooter was. Mthethwa leaves behind a wife and five children. Funeral services are set for Sunday. A spokesman for KwaZulu-Natal Health, Dr. Sibongiseni Dhlomo said Mthethwa was a foot soldier who was deeply committed to saving his patients’ lives.

UNITED STATES NEWS



** An Alabama paramedic, and elected country coroner, died Monday in an accident that saw him dragged beneath a truck and tandem trailer driven by his father. Alabama.com (Ashley Remkus/June 28) said Colbert County resident Carlton Utley, 39, died after alighting from the truck and crossing the street where the vehicle was hitched to the trailer. According to the newspaper, police believe Utley’s father began driving before verifying his son had cleared the rig. Utley was then dragged for several blocks before a passerby alerted the father. Police continue to investigate, but said charges are not likely since the mishap was an accident. Utley, who worked EMS at Keller Ambulance Service, leaves behind a wife and children.