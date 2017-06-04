** Chicago paramedic found after house burned down committed suicide: officials

** Female Australian paramedic from Queensland menaced, surrounded by crowd threatening violence

UNITED STATES NEWS



** Illinois police in Chicago have ruled the Thursday death of a paramedic found in a burning home a suicide. That is the word from CBS Chicago (June 2) which said Robert Spoon, 28, died from a self inflicted gunshot wound to the head. According to the newspaper, Spoon, who had been with the Chicago Fire Department for 2 ½ years, was found by firefighters in the basement of his home after the residence was overcome with flames. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Funeral services are pending.

AUSTRALIA NEWS

** A female Queensland paramedic from Cairns escaped serious injury Saturday after being menaced by a mob who then lobbed bottles and garbage cans at her as she tried to treat a patient. The Cairns Post (Chris Calcino/June 3) said the 9:50 a.m. incident saw both men and women in the crowd threaten the provider with physical harm. According to the newspaper, as the medic attempted to get into the ambulance, the group surrounded her and kicked the side of the EMS unit. Two men and two women were arrested at the scene. They have so far been charged with obstructing police. There is no word on what their motive was or on whether further charges are pending.