UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A former Huddersfield paramedic, who became disabled after jumping off a bridge last year, has been clear of sexually touching a drunk female patient, 18, during a hospital transport. That is the word from The Huddersfield Daily Examiner (Martin Shaw/June 15) which said Dale Kirby, 35, was cleared of assault by digital penetration x 2 for an incident that allegedly took place November 30, 2014. According to the newspaper, Kirby became a quadriplegic after jumping off a bridge during previous deliberations in which the jury failed to reach a verdict. The first jury was not apprised of why Kirby was absent, while the second jury was told he was infirm and heavily medicated. Kirby has consistently denied the charges, saying the EMS unit’s movement and the girl’s own thrashing led to him inadvertently touching her between her legs.

UNITED STATES NEWS

** As expected, Florida police in Jupiter have arrested a man in connection with the driving deaths of two paramedics June 1st. That is the word from WPBF (June 15) which said Genaro Delacruz Ajqui, 39, was arrested Thursday. Ajqui has been tagged with DUI manslaughter x 2, vehicular homicide x 2, DUI damage to a person or property x 1, and driving without a licence causing death x 1. According to the news site, Ajqui allegedly hit the ambulance carrying Lahiri Garcia and Paul Besaw, causing it to flip over. Both medics died in the crash. Ajqui made his first appearance in court Friday.