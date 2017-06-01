** UK man armed with knife attempts to rob paramedic of EMS drugs

** 2 Florida paramedics killed in early morning car/ambulance crash

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A Brooklands paramedic from the East of England Ambulance Service escaped serious injury Wednesday after a thug with a knife attempted to rob him of EMS drugs. That is the word from The Daily Gazette (James Dwan/June 1) which said the 11:45 p.m. attempted heist played out with the yob brandishing a Stanley knife at the medic’s back. According to the newspaper, medic refused to hand over the meds and the robber fled. The medic, meanwhile, sustained only slight injuries to his neck and arm. Police have now appealed to the public for witnesses to the incident. Crimestoppers is also involved.

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Two Jupiter, Florida paramedics are dead after a Thursday morning crash that saw their ambulance roll over. WPTV (Andrew Ruiz/June 1) said the providers have been identified as American Medical Response medics Lahira Garcia, 51, and supervisor Paul Besaw, 36. According to the news site, the accident played out around 3 a.m. after a car made a u-turn into the EMS unit. The driver of the car survived the mishap with non life threatening injuries, but was transported to hospital. The ambulance was returning from a patient drop-off at the time. Both medics leave wives and families behind. Funeral services are pending.