Manawan, Quebec – Quebec municipalities decry balancing act that leaves towns without ambulances

Kitchener, Ontario – Air ambulances diverted from helipad due to construction crane

Decatur, Illinois – Man arrested for ambulance theft

Pinellas County, Florida – Paramedics request backup for help with mosquitoes

Claude, Texas – City suspends EMS

London, UK – IT fault led to New Year London ambulance delays, report finds

Scotland, UK – Row over ‘work your holidays’ plea to ambulance crews