Lac-St-Jean, Quebec – Paramedics union agrees to vote on collective agreement

Sacramento, California – Bill pending in state legislature would add fee to pay for air ambulances

Middletown, Ohio – Stop sending EMS to respond to overdose calls, councilman says

Albany, New York – State legislature passes bill providing 9/11 rescuers sick leave

Muskogee, Oklahoma – EMS equipped with body armor

Madison, Wisconsin – SUV narrowly missed paramedic carrying baby

Bournemouth, UK – Unacceptable: Man was found dead after waiting more than seven hours for an ambulance