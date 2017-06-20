Winnipeg, Manitoba – Pilot shortage grounds Southern Air Ambulance service
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – Paramedic shows mercy to woman who stabbed him
Austin, Texas – Taekwondo champion accused of assaulting community paramedic
New York, New York – Man who jumped from ambulance says it is city’s fault
Charlottesville, Virginia – Rescue squad may soon charge ambulance fees
New York, New York – New Jersey charity gives Disney World vacation to family of slain EMT Yadira Arroyo
Little Rock, Arkansas – More paramedics and EMTs needed in Arkansas, especially in rural areas