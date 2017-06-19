by In

Banff, Alberta – Technical issues in Banff prompt AHS to reverse course on EMS two way radio transition

Scott County, Missouri – EMT seriously injured in accident recovering in hospital

East of England, UK – Ambulance service receives more than 7,000 calls due to hot weather

East of England, UK – More support pledged to ambulance staff working under huge pressure

Scotland, UK – Human error blamed for wrong island air ambulance

New South Wales, Australia – NSW budgets extra $74 M for ambos

Samaria, Israel – IDF ambulance attacked by fringe extremists