by In

Belleville, Ontario – Paramedics hopeful about tech testing

Kelowna, BC – BC Ambulance says think FAST

Minneapolis, Minnesota – Airline: EMTs focused on dying woman, not her underwear

Milford, Delaware – Delaware county to spend more on paramedics in opioid crisis

Fairfield Bay, Arkansas – Rural EMS faces personnel shortage, higher call load

Kent, UK – Arrests after thefts from ambulances

Auckland, New Zealand – Experience as St. John paramedic provides inspiration for author’s book