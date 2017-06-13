by

Kamloops, BC – Paramedics finish final leg of memorial ride

Dallas, Texas – 911 caller’s comment delays help for assaulted teen

Knoxville, Tennessee – Fired Jewish paramedic sues over supervisor’s Anne’s Franks comments

Lawrence, Indiana – Family surprised by ambulance bill

Nogales, Arizona – Woman survived 40 hours trapped in ambulance compartment

Wolverhampton, UK – Home calls ambulance service 291 times in one year

Queensland, Australia – Paramedic allegedly assaulted as prescription drug overdose leaves nine teenagers in hospital