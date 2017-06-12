by In

Toronto, Ontario – Premier missing the mark with expanded medical responses: union

Halifax, Nova Scotia – Paramedic Chiefs of Canada partner with Wounded Warriors Canada to launch the Slip On Your Red campaign

Greeley, Colorado – Medical center paramedics receive donations of 75 Kevlar vests

Augusta, Georgia – Ambulance stolen;charges pending

Bozeman, Montana – Air ambulance companies react to new legislation

Nottingham, UK – Scheme where firefighters worked with paramedics on medical call-outs is extended

Queensland, Australia – Paramedics attacked on the job more than 400 times in less than two years