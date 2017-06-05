Charlottetown, PEI – PEI leading study on how drones can help paramedics
London, Ontario – Elderly man nearly billed for ambulance he didn’t take
New York, New York – First responders hit the ice to honor slain paramedic
Duanesburg, New York – Driver of ambulance fell asleep ahead of fatal crash
East Patchogue, New York – Ambulance catches fire outside hospital emergency room
Tallahassee, Florida – Woman to receive $1.15 million for accident involving ambulance
Dublin, Republic of Ireland – Teen arrested after stealing an ambulance