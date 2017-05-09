** Dallas paramedic in Texas upgraded to stable from critical condition following May 1st shooting

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Texas doctors in Dallas have upgraded the condition of a paramedic shot while responding to a call from critical to stable condition. That is the word from WBAP (May 8) which said Dallas Fire Rescue medic William An is apparently making steady improvement. According to the news service, An is now well enough to thank his colleagues for helping to save his life. An was treating a shooting victim May 1st in East Dallas when the gunman opened fire on him. A police officer risked his own safety to retrieve An from the scene. Medics then transported him to Baylor Hospital where he is now recovering. The gunman, meanwhile, committed suicide during a police stand-off.