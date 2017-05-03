** Texas paramedic out of surgery after being shot at call Monday; more surgeries likely

** Maryland paramedic charged with allegedly stealing fentanyl from service

UNITED STATES NEWS



** A Dallas, Texas paramedic, critically wounded Monday after being shot at a call scene, has successfully come through surgery for his wounds. That is the word from Inside Edition (May 2) which said William An, 36, will need several more surgeries to fully recover. He remains in intensive care. According to the news site, An was shot after himself responding to a help hail for a shooting victim. Police say Derick Lamont Brown, 36, first shot his neighbour before turning the gun on EMS. Lamont later died from a self inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The neighbour died at the scene. Lamont worked as a hospital janitor and was the father of 18 children.

** A former Maryland paramedic has been arrested for allegedly stealing fentanyl from his ambulance service. Your4State.com (Elina Shirazi/May 2) said Warfordsburg resident Christopher Lee Sullivan, 27, has been charged with several counts of theft and obtaining a prescription by fraudulent means. According to the news service, the jig was up for Sullivan after EMS officials noted he recorded high use of fentanyl on run sheets. When questioned about the amount, Sullivan apparently could not justify the usage. Sullivan, who has now been fired, surrendered to police Tuesday. His trial date has not yet been set.