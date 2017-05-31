** North Carolina medics see Fentanyl and Carfentanil increasingly move into rural areas

** Texas paramedic, shot at shooting scene, now out of hospital

UNITED STATES NEWS

** North Carolina medics in Chocowinity have seen overdose calls jump 425% over stats from last year. That is the word from WNCT (Josh Birch/May 30) which said the hike is being attributed to the spread in use of Fentanyl and Carfentanil to more rural areas. According to the news site, the small town of around 820 people has seen medics respond to 34 such help hails this year, compared to only 8 last year and 4 the year before. So far in 2017, around 10 people have died from drug overdoses.

** A Dallas, Texas paramedic, who was shot while responding to a shooting call May 1st, is now out of hospital and recovering at home. NBCFDW (Frank Heinz/May 31) said 11-year EMS veteran William An was released from hospital Wednesday. According to the newspaper, An has undergone several surgeries during his month long stay at Baylor University Medical Center. Station 19 colleagues escorted An home with both a fire engine and an ambulance. An’s shooter, meanwhile, died shortly after the incident from a self inflicted gunshot wound.