** Newfoundland health authorities investigate extra lengthy EMS responses in town; considering centralized dispatch

** Florida EMT/firefighter arrested for allegedly driving drunk with 3-year-old daughter in car

CANADA NEWS

** Newfoundland and Labrador health authorities have launched an investigation into extra lengthy EMS responses in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. That is the word from CBC (Stephanie Kinsella/May 4) which said the look-see is occurring after reports of 30-60 minute response times in the area. According to the news service, part of the problem may lie in the fact medics are on-call and not always with their ambulances when calls come in. Response times are also recorded by the responder and are not electronically monitored. Health Minister John Haggie said the province is looking at central dispatching to help improve the problem. He also said the province may consider more direct oversight of Goose Bay’s ambulance service. The move would be a change from the current private EMS provision in town. Haggie said decisions would depend on the investigation’s outcome. The contract for Labrador Ambulance Services Ltd. was up March 31st.

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Florida police in Kissimmee have arrested a paramedic/firefighter for allegedly driving drunk while transporting her 3-year-old daughter in her car. WFTV 9 (Daralene Jones/May 2) said Samantha Jean Lopez has now racked up two separate DUI tags within a month. According to the news station, Lopez had a blood alcohol level of .18 when she was taken into custody April 26th. Her first arrest was on March 24th came after she was involved in an accident. She told police she was en route to pick up her daughter at the time. Her blood alcohol level was .20. The legal limit in Florida is .08. During the interval between the first and second arrests, Lopez continued working as a EMT/firefighter.