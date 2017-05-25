** New York EMS patient dies after ambulance hits tree

** Texas police still investigating man’s fatal plunge from ambulance

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A New York EMS patient from Duanesburg is dead after a Wednesday crash in which the ambulance he was riding in hit a tree. News 10 (May 24) said the 5 p.m. mishap also injured the two attending medics. Both were transported to hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries or on why the prehospital rig left the road in the first place. Police continue to investigate.

** Texas police in Rockport continue to investigate a fatal incident in which a man fell to his death from a moving ambulance May 16th. That is the word from The Caller-Times (Natalia E. Contreras/May 24) which said authorities remain baffled as to why the mishap occurred. According to the newspaper, Jimmy Dwayne Wells, 36, did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time. Police were originally hailed to an area store after reports of Wells acting strangely and causing a disturbance. Upon arrival, police said Wells repeatedly told them he needed to go to a hospital. While en route, he plunged from the EMS unit to his death. Autopsy and toxicology results are expected to be forwarded for review to Justice of the Peace Susan Rice.