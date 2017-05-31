Calgary, Alberta – Man charged after assaulting paramedics
Lambton County, Ontario – Proactive program hopes to reduce 911 calls
Miami, Florida – Patient escapes ambulance and stands naked 30 feet above Palmetto Expressway
Monitor Twp., Michigan – Ambulance crashes into, kills 3 deer on highway
West Midlands, UK – Over 100 assaults on ambulance staff
East of England, UK – Holiday pay: ambulance workers win overtime claim
Palmerston North, New Zealand – Woman with head injuries waits for an ambulance for more than an hour