St. Lazare, Quebec – Firefighters announce new bariatric medical evacuation specialty unit to assist EMS
Albany, New York – 3 more names added to EMS Memorial Wall
Abingdon, Maryland – First responders sickened after call to treat fentanyl overdose
Greenville, South Carolina – Company begins nationwide campaign to outfit first responders with light weight body armor
San Francisco, California – Understaffed ambulance dispatchers to get computer help, additional hires
Scotland, UK – Concerns raised over single crewed ambulances
East Midlands, UK – Ambulance service very sorry after woman, 86, lay in gutter for up to two hours after fall
Sydney, Australia – Woman charged with assaulting ambulance officer who was trying to help her