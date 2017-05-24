by In

St. Lazare, Quebec – Firefighters announce new bariatric medical evacuation specialty unit to assist EMS

Albany, New York – 3 more names added to EMS Memorial Wall

Abingdon, Maryland – First responders sickened after call to treat fentanyl overdose

Greenville, South Carolina – Company begins nationwide campaign to outfit first responders with light weight body armor

San Francisco, California – Understaffed ambulance dispatchers to get computer help, additional hires

Scotland, UK – Concerns raised over single crewed ambulances

East Midlands, UK – Ambulance service very sorry after woman, 86, lay in gutter for up to two hours after fall

Sydney, Australia – Woman charged with assaulting ambulance officer who was trying to help her