by In

Seattle, Washington – Nampa EMT makes in-flight rescue aboard Seattle bound plane

Wellington, Florida – Community honors retired paramedic who died from cancer related to 9/11

Cullman, Alabama – EMS director charged with misdemeanor stalking

Springfield, Illinois – Highland paramedic honored as hero for saving infant

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – City adds first EMTs since 2003 to ease strain on paramedics

Olympia, Washington – Governor signs EMT pension bill

Manchester, UK – Ambulance service devastated by concert attack