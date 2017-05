by In

Hamilton, Ontario – Pressure on Hamilton paramedics rising as seniors population grows

Halton, Ontario – Provincially run ambulance communications centre still a risk to patients: Halton Region

Prince Albert, Saskatchewan – SUV driving in wrong lane with no lights on hits ambulance

Centralia, Washington – Intoxicated woman shoves police officer, injures paramedic

London, UK – Paramedics warn cycle lanes putting lives at risk

Cleckheaton, UK – Drunk man, 72, assaulted paramedic trying to help him

Nooitgedacht, South Africa – Off-duty paramedic finds dead driver next to highway