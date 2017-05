by In

Medicine Hat, Alberta – Fixed wing ambulance contract up in the air

Calgary, Alberta – Health minister responds to ambulance dispatch problems

Portland, Oregon – Accused of attacking deputy and EMT, man says he thought they were Russians

Richmond, Virginia – Amidst opioid crisis, first responders take extra precautions when dealing with dangerous substances

Manatee County, Florida – Commissioners consider expanding innovative paramedic program

Sheridan Twp., Michigan – Patient dies after ambulance is hit by truck

Peterborough, New Hampshire – Ambulance service gets ultrasound machines