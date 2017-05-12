by In

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Self regulation of paramedics a step closer to reality, but fire union douses move

Brooklyn Park, Minnesota – Paramedic charged with stealing opioids and other drugs from ambulance

London, England – New ambulances rolled out for the obese

Dublin, Republic of Ireland – Health service ordered to pay paramedic 52,000 Euros after discrimination over the care of his daughter who has Down Syndrome

New South Wales, Australia – Health district failed to book ambulance for stroke patient

Victoria, Australia – Drug crisis putting paramedics under pressure as mass overdoses increase

Eastern Cape, South Africa – Simple repairs cripple half of state’s ambulances