by In

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Use of Narcan jumped 70% in 2016; numbers climbing this year

Louisville, Kentucky – Coworkers team up to help EMT whose son has rare condition

Manchester, New Hampshire – Ambulance, truck crash in city; police say EMT at fault

El Paso, Texas – Fire department looking at its procedures to prevent ambulance theft

Wales, UK – Coroner to take action over ambulance delay

Stonehaven, UK – Ambulance medic had indecent images of children

New South Wales, Australia – Major ambulance station out of action for 6 months due to flooding