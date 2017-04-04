** Virginia man arrested after biting finger of medic trying to help him

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Virginia police in Arlington arrested a man Monday after he bit the finger of the medic attempting to treat him. The Patch (Dan Taylor/April 4) said Jorge Luis Quintero-Amayo, 28, has been charged with assault and battery on law enforcement x 5, assault on medical personnel x 1, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, and failure to ID. According to the newspaper, Quintero-Amayo first attacked police after being removed from a restaurant for disorderly behaviour around 9:52 p.m. He then assaulted the Arlington County Fire Department medic while the former was doing a patient assessment. There is no word on what motivated Quintero-Amayo’s aggression. As of Tuesday, he remained in jail without bond.