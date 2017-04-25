** US medic killed in the Ukraine identified

** US combat medic from North Carolina dies from apparent suicide

UNITED STATES NEWS



** US officials have now identified the American paramedic killed in a land mine blast in the Ukraine this past weekend. KVOA (April 24) said the provider has been named as Tucson, Arizona resident Joseph Stone, 36. Stone was working with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe as a monitor in rebel held Luhansk. Stone leaves to mourn his son, mother, grandmother, two brothers, and a girlfriend. Funeral services are pending.

** North Carolina police in Fayetteville continue to investigate the Sunday suicide of a Fort Bragg combat medic who was found dead at his home. The Army Times (Meghann Myers/April 25) said Sgt. Jason Wiens died around 1 p.m. His body was discovered by his ex-wife. The cause of death appeared to be a gunshot wound. Wiens had worked with the 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division until January of last year. For the past 15 months, he had been assigned to the 82nd airborne division’s Falcon Brigade. His previous posting had been at Fort Riley, Kansas where he served as an emergency care sergeant and ambulance medic.