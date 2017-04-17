** Maryland man given only 4 years in jail in shooting death of EMT

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Maryland man from Temple HIlls has been sentenced to four years in jail for shooting and killing a paramedic/firefighter responding to a call last April. That is the word from TheBay.net (April 17) which said Darrell Lumpkin, 62, was given the sentence Friday in the death of Prince George’s County medic John Ulmschneider, 37. Ulmschneider died last April 15th after he and another medic broke into Lumpkin’s home to do a welfare check. Lumpkin opened fire, killing Ulmschneider and wounding fellow practitioner Kevin Swain, 19. Lumpkin was indicted last summer on illegal possession of firearms x 6. His criminal record also included a 1980 conviction for assault.