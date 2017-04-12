** Former Wisconsin combat medic turned police officer killed in MVA

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former Wisconsin combat medic turned state trooper is dead after a Tuesday morning MVA. WAOW (AP/April 12) said Anthony Borostowski died in the early morning hours after he lost control of his vehicle on the I-90 and hit a tree. Borostowski was with the Wisconsin Army National Guard when he was deployed as a medic to Kuwait in 2005. Four years later, he was sent to Iraq as a trauma specialist. In 2012, meanwhile, he served as a combat medic in Afghanistan. His military service earned him the Iraqi Campaign Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, and the Drill Sergeant’s Badge. He also received a commendation in 2015 from Governor Scott Walker for saving a man’s life while working as a police officer. Funeral services are pending.