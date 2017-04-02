** New York man charged after pulling knife on paramedics

** Australian man charged after attacking paramedic, police; carrying knife and tomahawk at the time

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Syracuse, New York police arrested a man Friday after he allegedly attempted to attack an EMT with a knife. That is the word from WYSR-TV (March 31) which said the incident occurred as the patient was being transported to Upstate University Hospital. According to the news site, Terrance Jordan, 53, pulled the knife and attempted to unfold the blade before he was stopped and disarmed. Once at hospital, he was taken into custody. Jordan has been tagged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Both charges are misdemeanors. There is no word on his next court date. No one was injured in the incident.

AUSTRALIA NEWS

** New South Wales police in Lake Macquarie arrested a man Sunday for assaulting a paramedic and damaging an ambulance. The Newcastle Herald (Damon Cronshaw/April 2) said the incident occurred as the medic was attending the man’s pregnant girlfriend. According to the newspaper, the man, 22, became agitated around 1:45 a.m. after being told he could not ride in the ambulance with the woman to hospital. He then allegedly attacked both police and a paramedic. He also kicked the ambulance several times as it drove away. Following the man’s arrest, he was found to be carrying both a knife and a tomahawk. He has been charged with obstruct or hinder ambulance officer with an act of violence, assault police, resist arrest, and malicious damage to an ambulance.