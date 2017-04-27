** New York EMT sued after fatal ambulance crash

** A February ambulance accident in New York that killed an elderly Dunkirk man has resulted in the man’s family suing both the EMS service and the medic. That is the word from The Post-Journal (April 27) which said the family of Arthur R. McArthur Sr., 77, are accusing Erie, Pennsylvania practitioner Robin L. Morey, 49, and EmergyCare of both negligence and recklessness. Morey was transporting the patient from Erie, Pennsylvania to a Dunkirk nursing home when the mishap occurred. According to the newspaper, McArthur’s relatives may be accusing Morey of falling asleep at the wheel during the February 14th crash. Several newspapers at the time alleged this, but police said they found no evidence to support the accusation. EmergyCare, however, said Morey suffered a sudden medical emergency while behind the wheel. Lawyers for the company also say McArthur accepted some risk when he declined to use a seatbelt in the ambulance.