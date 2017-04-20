** Michigan EMT charged after police alleged she neglected to respond to call for dying baby

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former Detroit, Michigan EMT has been charged with willful neglect of duty in connection with the May 2015 death of an 8-month-old baby girl. That is the word from Fox 2 (Erika Erickson/April 20) which said Anne Marie Thomas, 45, stands accused of parking one block away from the infant’s home rather than responding. The baby’s family hailed EMS after finding the child was having trouble breathing. According to the news site, Janee Wright-Trussel said dispatchers repeatedly told her EMS had been sent to help her baby, but some 20 minutes went by before another unit was dispatched. The baby died in the hospital several hours later. Interestingly, despite Thomas’ alleged wrongdoing, Wright-Trussel has been charged with both child abuse and felony murder in the case.