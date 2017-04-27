by In

Sudbury, Ontario – Plan to overhaul fire and paramedic services not in the best interests of the city

New York, New York – New York Jets invite sons of slain EMT Yadira Arroyo to NFL draft to announce team’s picks

Austin, Texas – City mulls merger of fire and EMS

Ocean City, Delaware – Funeral held for paramedic/firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

Beaumont, Texas – Ambulance service hit with $1 M suit after paramedic drops woman from toilet

West Midlands, UK – Lout threatened to break paramedic’s jaw as she tended to patient

London, UK – Air medics: Daylight stabbings of children in London now part of the workload