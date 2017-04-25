by In

Montreal, Quebec – Parents of baby with allergic reaction told to wait three hours for ambulance

New York, New York – Frustrated NYC EMTs and paramedics unseat union president in upset election

Houston, Texas – Ambulance company owners convicted in health care fraud case

Kansas City, Missouri – Paramedic staffing issues pose safety concerns

Miami Township, Ohio – Faced with high retirement and low recruitment rates, emergency services look for creative solutions

Wales, UK – Ambulance sent taxi to biker with severed finger….and he still had to wait an hour for it

Cape Town, South Africa – Attacks on paramedics hinder service