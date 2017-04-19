by In

Doylestown, Pennsylvania – Emergency responders prepare for the worst

Tulsa, Oklahoma – Ambulance companies want out of bandwagon kickbacks suit

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – PA officials seek regulation of air ambulances

Muncie, Indiana – Former EMT says she was forced to choose between her job and safety

Devon, UK – Injured biker left waiting for ambulance on the side of the road for two hours after crash

Humberside, UK – Homeless woman found slumped in doorway dies after men prevent paramedics from treating her