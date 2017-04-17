Kedgwick, New Brunswick – Man alleges wife mistaken for dead in snowbank by paramedics
Manchester, New Hampshire – Overdose call results in Hep C scare for 2 EMTs
Abilene, Texas – Fire department receives paramedic accreditation
Beloit, Wisconsin – Legislation may expand role of paramedics
Lincolnshire, UK – Paramedic who missed clear signs of a heart attack struck off
Macclesfield, UK – Jailed: student paramedic who tried to bribe girl for sex
Somerset, UK – Beggar sent back to jail days after being released for assaulting three paramedics